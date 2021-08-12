{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

Climate changes in Arctic affect diet, health of indigenous peoples — scientific survey

Currently, high consumption of traditional food products is typical only during the season of fish production or deer slaughter
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

TOMSK, August 12. /TASS/. The global climate changes force representatives of the Russian Arctic’s indigenous peoples to cut the share of traditional products in their diet - fish and meat, which affects the immunity and causes more often heart and respiratory diseases. These results were published after studies by the Ministry of Healthcare and Russian scientific organizations, Olga Shaduiko, a coordinator of the Tomsk State University (TSU) SecNet TSU international network engaged in the Siberian and Arctic studies, told TASS.

"The diet of the indigenous inhabitants of West Siberia’s north has been known for a significant proportion of traditional products: venison, reindeer liver, and fish - muksun, broad whitefish, humpback whitefish, Coregonus sardinella, pike. This is extremely important, since by eating local products, a person receives a ready-made set of macro-and microelements necessary for life in the difficult Arctic climate conditions," she said.

The Tomsk State University’s press service explains with reference to researchers, that a main reason for the reduced consumption of tradition food products is the climate transformations. The warming affects hydrology regimes of rivers, shifting fish production seasons. In certain periods fishing is not conducted at all. Due to the late ice formation and early opening of the rivers, reindeer herders change traditional migration routes and consequently deliver less venison to settlements. The increasing extreme weather events also contribute to the reducing traditional food base.

Currently, high consumption of traditional food products is typical only during the season of fish production or deer slaughter. Beyond those seasons, the locals tend to increase the consumption of products rich in so-called light carbohydrates - white bread, gingerbread, sugar, condensed milk, butter and cereals (millet, buckwheat, rice).

Lower life expectancy and depleted resources

The dynamics of average annual temperatures’ growth in the Arctic is about twice as high as in the temperate latitudes. The ability of the local population to get adapted to the harsh Arctic conditions depends on consumption of traditional products, including local fish, venison, wild plants.

"It is the traditional nutrition that is the main tool to prevent cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, metabolic disorders in indigenous peoples. Without traditional nutrition, the spread of hypertension, dyslipidemia, chronic bronchitis, overweight <...> among indigenous peoples becomes even greater than among the non-indigenous peoples," the press service reported.

Local residents explain such changes in the diet by the depletion of natural resources.

"Now we cannot fish Arctic cisco, muksun, nelma, or sturgeon. It's just that their biological resource is depleted. Navigation, industry, climate - the diet is changing. Settlements along the Yenisei, that used to live on muksun fishing, what will they do? It turns out that they live on imported products," the Krasnoyarsk Region’s indigenous peoples ombudsman Semen Palchin told TASS.

In his opinion, these changes have affected the health conditions and life expectancy. "While my grandfather lived for more than a hundred years, now, God forbid, [people live] up to 60," he added.

Residents in villages on the Taimyr experience problems with hunting and even with availability of meat. "The timing and migration routes, as well as the number of wild reindeer have really changed. It’s more difficult to hunt, we need to search for the animals for longer. I can't say that it has radically changed the diet, though it has complicated everything," Denis Terebikhin, a representative of Volochanka’s Husky-Tyal family community in central Taimyr told TASS.

According to him, this year [2021], people living in the village will not see venison at all in the summer. Stew and chicken from the mainland will replace it.

Necessary stock

Previously, the food calendar of the Nenets, Khanty, and Selkup traditionally took into account fishing seasons for different types of fish. Thus, people used to travel to seasonal fishing areas and had fish in their diet at all times. The deer slaughtering was also linked to the migration routes. Reindeer herders could deliver meat to villages both for sale and for families over almost eight months a year. In the recent decade, such options have been only shrinking.

Since 2012, the consumption of fish and venison by indigenous inhabitants of the Yamalo-Nenets Region has decreased to 70%. At the same time, the Nenets living in the tundra practically do not have food stock, which is explained by their nomadic lifestyle. Normally, they would carry the stock sufficient for a family for three to seven days. In summer, a family has a stock of fish for one day. Residents of villages also rarely have traditional food supplies for more than one or two months. Only 10-15% of people use salting, smoking, or pickling to stock fish.

One of the ways to solve this problem is to create fish and venison stocks in villages and to sell the products all year round, researchers believe. This will allow "to preserve the health of the indigenous peoples and to ensure food safety of the people, who live in complicated climate conditions, though in a strategically important Russian region."

The research was carried out by a group of scientists from several research centers, including the Tomsk State University, the Institute of Nutrition and Biotechnology, the National Medical Research Center for Rehabilitation and Balneology, and other organizations. The article, which presents results of the joint study, has been published in the Ambio (Q1) international journal, issued by the Swedish Academy of Sciences.

The comparative analysis of the Arctic’s indigenous inhabitants diets in the 21st, 20th and 19th centuries was carried out on the basis of scientific and literary data, and results of modern research. During the expeditions between 2013 and 2018, researchers surveyed 985 people living in settlements and in the tundra (the Yamalo-Nenets Region) on the coasts of the Ob, Taz and Gydan bays of the Kara Sea.

ARCTIC TODAY
Polar explorers must love surprises, says Viking-styled expert in ocean studies
Researcher at the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute Ocean Studies Department Nikita Kusse-Tyuz has participated in 25 Arctic expeditions, including the last North Pole expedition
Read more
Army-2021 arms show to feature about 100 weapon systems in Russia’s south
Army-2021 military-technical forum will take place in the Rostov Region on the premises of the WWII Sambek Heights National Military and Historical Museum Complex on August 27-29
Read more
Nauka module docking incident caused by guidance algorithms — Roscosmos
According to the Roscosmos chief, it was hard to predict how the system would behave
Read more
WHO says legal procedures underway for Russia’s Sputnik V
To date, Sputnik V has been certified in 69 countries with the total population surpassing 3.7 billion people
Read more
ROC team wins Olympic silver in rhythmic gymnastics group all around
For the first time since 1996, athletes from Russia won no Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics
Read more
Russia denies entry to several British nationals in response to UK sanctions — diplomat
Deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry’s information and press department Nikolai Lakhonin stressed that an adequate and proportional response would follow any unfriendly steps against Russia
Read more
Athlete Timanovskaya recipient of presidential stipend, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian president pointed out that Timanovskaya was included on the national Olympic team because the IOC applied pressure to Belarus and recommended doing so
Read more
Lithuanian police launch investigation into unrest outside parliament
No detentions have been reported so far
Read more
Russian planes assisting in efforts to combat wildfires on Greece’s Peloponnese Peninsula
Two Ilyushin Il-76 planes arrived in Greece on Tuesday, and two Mil Mi-8 helicopters were delivered to the country in the early hours of Wednesday
Read more
Russian Tokyo Olympic gold medalists, Dina Averina get orders of merits — Putin’s decree
Averina and other 26 Olympians recieved the Order of Friendship
Read more
Russia will not change its position to please US; Washington to step up pressure — expert
Andrei Kortunov stressed that both countries were interested in continuing the strategic stability dialogue, but even here quite a few questions remained regarding its format and the aspects to be discussed
Read more
Sputnik V demonstrates almost 100% efficacy, San Marino institute says
According to representative of San Marino’s Institute for Social Security Franco Cavalli, more than 99% of more than 5,000 study participants developed the antibodies after the second dose of Sputnik V
Read more
Problem on border with Azerbaijan may be resolved by force, Armenian Defense Minister says
The Armenian official expressed regret that the CSTO response mechanisms do not correspond to the development of the operational situation
Read more
Returning Crimea to Ukraine, any reparations out of the question, Russian senator says
Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Uncontrolled Territories Alexei Reznikov stated in an interview that Russia would pay Ukraine reparations for reuniting with Crimea
Read more
Nord Stream 2 non-completion risks decreasing after US-Germany deal, says Uniper
According to the financial results report, Uniper Group continues to act fully in line with applicable sanction laws while Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the project, "continues to confirm that they are working to complete the project"
Read more
Calls to deploy US air defense prove Kiev’s provocative policy towards Russia — diplomat
Maria Zakharova added that the provocative policy of Ukrainian authorities above all hurts its own citizens
Read more
Serial production of missiles for S-500 air defense systems begins in Russia — source
State trials of S-500 are under way at a testing range in southern Russia
Read more
Ukrainian official's speculations about hosting US air defense provocative — Slutsky
Chairman of the State Duma's committee for international affairs Leonid Slutsky noted that the deployment of the US missile defense systems in Ukraine could change the balance of force in the region and outside it
Read more
US armed forces have no legal mandate to stay in Syria, Russian embassy says
Wayne Marotto wrote on Twitter earlier that "US forces are in northeastern Syria under international law"
Read more
Over 100 Russians arrive in Dominican Republic following resumption of flights
100-115 people, most of them tourists, arrived at La Romana Casa De Campo International Airport
Read more
FSB detains CEO of hypersonic systems research company in high treason case
According to the source, the investigators plan to ask court to put Alexander Kuranov under arrest for two months
Read more
Latvia imposes state of emergency on border with Belarus over influx of migrants
The state of emergency will stay in place until November 10
Read more
Roscosmos chief says Russian cosmonauts will not be left without spacesuits
In July, Rogozin told reporters that the corporation plans to establish an alternative spacesuit production
Read more
Moldovan president says she meets with senior Russian official on Wednesday
Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicolae Popescu and Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Vladislav Kulminski will also take part in the meeting
Read more
Gymnast Dina Averina says will continue her sporting career if health permits
I have back problems, Averina said
Read more
Lukashenko says Belarus may integrate with Russia with no loss of sovereignty
The Belarusian leader stressed that any inter-state union should be based on equality, including in economic matters
Read more
Russian Army operates around 170 battalion tactical groups — defense chief
These are the forces that are ready for deployment in an hour after an alert signal, Sergey Shoigu pointed out
Read more
US using illegal methods to preserve leadership — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the US authorities sought to prove their leadership in all fields
Read more
Russia’s new Checkmate jet fighter in high demand on world arms market — Rostec head
Sergey Chemezov noted that the Checkmate would become "a truly workhorse solution" for those countries that cannot purchase the US F-35 Lightning II fighter
Read more
Politician who confessed to accidental killing placed under house arrest for 2 months
Redkin is a co-owner of several major enterprises in the region and Russia's wealthiest politician
Read more
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Read more
Mi-8 helicopter with 16 people on board made hard landing in Kamchatka — ministry
A helicopter of the Disaster Medicine Center has departed to the scene, and a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers is put on alert
Read more
Gas pumping via Yamal-Europe up 20% after Gazprom plant work resumption
Gazprom’s condensate stabilization plant has also resumed accepting feedstock from the Urengoy plant. It is expected to start shipments of products to consumers shortly
Read more
Press review: US B52s won’t halt Taliban assault and Gazprom accident threatens LPG price
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 9th
Read more
Russian Army to receive 20 latest Armata tanks by yearend
According to Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, "65 T-90M Proryv’ serial-produced tanks" will also be handed over to the troops this year
Read more
West using int’l organizations to hamper parliamentary elections in Russia — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat noted that the Western countries wanted to prepare ground to try to doubt the results of the elections
Read more
Russia’s latest nuclear-powered sub capable of carrying Tsirkon hypersonic missiles
As compared to its predecessors, the vessel "features greater stealth, improved maneuverability and upgraded communications and sonars and better habitability conditions"
Read more
North Korea eyes stronger cooperation with Russia to resist US — envoy
According to North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol, Pyongyang cannot ignore the threats it faces at the backdrop of the hostile policy that the US pursues against North Korea
Read more
Moscow dismisses Kiev’s call to deploy US air defense systems in Ukraine as unserious
Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Reznikov urged "to expand the security package for Ukraine" by deploying US air defense systems and forces
Read more
European Parliament calls on EU to prepare revolution in Belarus
The deputies offered to implement the scenario of a change of power in Belarus similar to the Ukrainian one
Read more
Russian cosmonauts to grow greenery ‘on industrial scale’ in Nauka module on ISS
A space greenhouse, resembling a snail in profile, will be delivered to the orbital outpost to conduct the experiment
Read more
Russian Beriev Be-200 aircraft makes over 30 flights to put out fires in Greece — Rostec
The aircraft carried out more than 400 water drops with a total volume of 2,500 tonnes
Read more
Belarus calls on US to reduce staff at embassy in Minsk to five members
Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz pointed out that US’ impudent and openly hostile steps, along with the actions of some US representatives had forced Belarus to withdraw the consent to have Julie Fisher appointed as the US ambassador to Belarus
Read more
Olympic rhythmic gymnastics competition complete failure, Federation President says
Shame on judges that were selected,Irina Viner-Usmanova told
Read more
Modern weapons rate in the army must be 71.9% by Jan 1 — Russian Defense Minister
Sergey Shoigu stressed that the state defense order would be fulfilled just as last year
Read more
Russian air force to get over 60 new aircraft by year-end
Russian air force will also receive over 200 modernized aircraft
Read more
Russia’s top female handball player Dmitriyeva plans career pause upon return from Tokyo
The national women’s handball team of the Russian Olympic Committee won silver medal at 2020 Olympics
Read more
Politics gets in the way of using Sputnik V, one of most effective vaccines — scientists
The fast creation of the shot should not cast doubts on its efficacy because the scientists that developed Sputnik V already had the basis in the form of MERS and SARS vaccines which they worked on previously, epidemiologist at Burnet Institute Michael Toole underlined
Read more
Press review: West deals Belarus more sanctions and Russia halts ban on gasoline exports
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 10th
Read more
Russia to build dialogue with US on basis of Washington's practical steps — Zakharova
The Russian diplomat stressed that Moscow maintained contacts with Washington and never closed the door to a dialogue
Read more
Kiev becomes aware Crimea will never return — chief of State Duma's committee
Earlier, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Reznikov said in an interview he was certain that Russia would pay reparations for Crimea's reunification. "If they say they are prepared to accept money, this means they have realized that the peninsula will never return to Ukraine," the chairman of the State Duma's committee Leonid Kalashnikov noted
Read more