Two shipyards can build hospital ships — USC CEO

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Northern Shipyard and the Baltic Shipyard operating as part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) can build large hospital vessels for the Russian Navy, USC CEO Alexei Rakhmanov said in an interview with TASS.

"Everything will depend on specifications presented by the customer for ships of this type. If these are Svir type vessels, then actually all our companies are ready to build them, considering the vessel’s displacement. If these are ships with a displacement over 8-10 thousand tonnes, then the priority will be certainly given to the Northern Shipyard and the Baltic Shipyard," Rakhmanov said.

The Russian Navy currently has three Project 320 hospital ships that were built in Poland in 1980.