Median salary in Russia growing to $450 in 2020

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The median salary in Russia gained 6.4% annually and climbed to 32,422 rubles ($450) in 2020, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Friday.

The figure was 30,458 rubles ($422.8) in 2019.

Starting from 2021, the minimum statutory monthly wage and the subsistence line depend on the median income computed on the basis of data from the Pension Fund of Russia and not on the consumer basket. The minimum statutory monthly wage will total 42% from the median salary.