Negotiations on Tesla’s arrival in Russia may intensify when pandemic ends

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Negotiations on the possible production of Tesla electric vehicles may intensify after restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic are lifted, Chairman of the Skolkovo Foundation Arkady Dvorkovich said in an interview with the RBC TV channel on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk at the end of May mentioned the possibility of cooperation with Russia.

"[The negotiation process] has not yet accelerated … but I am sure that as the restrictions associated with the pandemic are lifted, the interest will resume," Dvorkovich said.

According to him, the most important thing for companies such as Tesla is to understand the plans of the country's leadership for regulating and supporting certain areas. Now the Russian government, Dvorkovich said, continues to discuss strategic projects, and everyone is waiting to see if electric transport will be among them.

