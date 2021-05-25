Moscow court fines Google almost $82,000 for refusal to remove prohibited content

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The justice of the peace court of Moscow’s Tagansky District fined Google 2 mln rubles ($27,270) for the refusal to remove information prohibited by Russian laws, the Court’s press service told TASS.

"Google LLC was found guilty of an administrative offense stipulated by Part 2, Article 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses, by the ruling of the justice of the peace of the judicial section No. 422 of Moscow’s Tagansky District. It was assessed an administrative fine worth 2 mln rubles," the court said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court already fined Google 4 mln rubles ($54,500) in two administrative cases. Eight more administrative offense reports regarding Facebook are expected to be considered on Tuesday.