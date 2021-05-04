Iranian-manufactured Sputnik V jab to be rolled out within two months, says regulator

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/./TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine produced in Iran will be rolled out throughout the Middle Eastern country within the next two months, a source from the Iran Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday.

The first batch of the Sputnik V shot produced in Iran will join the public vaccination campaign against coronavirus in the country within the next two months, the source was quoted by Mehr news agency as saying. At the present, four companies in Iran seek the production of the Russian vaccine, he said.

According to the source, for now Iran has imported 3.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from several producers, and 1.25 million doses have been already used. He also noted that half of Iranians aged over 80 have already been inoculated.

The first batch of Sputnik V arrived in Tehran on February 4, and free-of-charge voluntary vaccination with the Russian-made shot was launched on February 9. A seventh batch of the Russian jab was dispatched to Iran on April 29.