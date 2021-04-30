Austria and Russia are set to quickly restore trade volume after pandemic — Vienna

VIENNA, April 30. /TASS/. Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. They discussed the need to restore pre-pandemic volumes of trade, economic cooperation and tourist flows, a representative of the chancellor of Austria told TASS.

"After the pandemic, economic cooperation and tourism exchange [between Austria and Russia] need to be reactivated. Before the 2019 pandemic, the volume of trade with Russia was about 5 bln euros, while Russian tourists stayed overnight in Austria about 1.2 million times.

It is necessary to revive this exchange as soon as possible after the pandemic," the Austrian side said in a statement after the conversation between Putin and Kurz.

The Austrian side especially noted that during the conversation "Chancellor Kurz offered Austria as a place for a possible summit between President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin."

Talking to TASS, the representative of the Austrian Federal Chancellery also confirmed that Sebastian Kurz, at the invitation of Vladimir Putin, will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in an online format.