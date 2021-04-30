Kurz suggests Putin look into Vienna as venue for potential Russia-US summit

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has proposed that Russian President Vladimir Putin consider Vienna as a potential venue for a Russian-US summit, according to the Kremlin press service, reporting on the outcome of the phone conversation between Putin and Kurz on Friday.

"The federal chancellor offered to consider Vienna as a venue for a potential Russian-US summit, if there is an agreement to hold it," the Kremlin revealed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a phone call on April 13. According to the White House press service, Biden suggested holding a Russian-US summit in a third country over the next few months. After that, the US head of state explained that he had offered his Russian colleague to meet in the summer in Europe.