Business ombudsman presents strategy to create "strong middle class" in Russia by 2030

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Boris Titov, Russia's Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of Entrepreneurs' Rights, presented the concept of the Growth for All strategy aimed at creating a "strong middle class" in the country by 2030. The presentation took place at a meeting of the Stolypin club.

"The main goal of the strategy is to create a 'middle-income society', that is, a strong middle class in the country. We describe what KPIs (key performance indicators - TASS) we should achieve in terms of living standards, and business development, and in terms of macroeconomic growth," he said.

The Business ombudsman noted that the implementation of the measures of the strategy can ensure economic growth by 5% annually.

The model presented by the business ombudsman implies a transition from a "resource" and "competitive" growth model, an increase in labor productivity, introduction of new technologies, a more efficient redistribution of natural rent, a systemic stimulating growth of state economic policy, and a decrease in corruption and administrative components.

It is planned to discuss the strategy with the expert community and, after approval, submit it for consideration to the government of the Russian Federation, an official with the business ombudsman’s press service told TASS.

According to the head of the Stolypin Institute for the Economy of Growth Anton Sviridenko, despite the potential for development, "the real disposable incomes of the population in the Russian Federation has been decreasing since 2013, their level in 2020 compared to 2013 fell by 10% in rubles, by 60.5% in dollars."

In 2020, the number of the poor (population with cash incomes below the subsistence level) reached 19.9 million people, he recalled at a meeting of the club.

The Stolypin Club is an informal association of entrepreneurs, civil servants, scientists and public figures who advocate "a vigorous market economy for the good of Russia." The club is headed by Evgeny Kogan, president of the Moscow Partners investment group, professor at the Higher School of Economics national university and co-chairman of the Growth Party.