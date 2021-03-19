Bank of Russia raises key rate first time since December 2018 to 4.5%

Bank of Russia raises key rate first time since December 2018 - by 0.25 pp to 4.5%.
Western allies unlikely to back Biden’s snipe at Putin, suggests German political guru
Earlier, in an interview with ABC, the US leader concurred that President Putin was a ‘killer’ and accused Moscow of meddling in the 2020 US election, vowing that it would ‘pay a price'
Kremlin dismisses claims of Russia’s meddling in US elections as unfounded
The Kremlin regrets that unfounded claims on Russia’s "meddling" in the US presidential elections are used as a reason for possible new sanctions
US behavior steers its relations with Russia and its ideology into a dead end — diplomat
Maria Zakharova believes that Washington’s demonization of Russia has exhausted itself
Russian defense company unveils mini-loader production
Ant 750 is the most advanced Russian mini loader with the rated lifting capacity up to 750 kg
West unable to change Crimea’s being part of Russia, says Lavrov
He recalled that seven years ago Crimea’s residents had voted for joining Russia "in full compliance with international law"
Water supplies problem in Crimea to be resolved by summer, authorities say
According to the deputy prime minister of Crimea, a lot of facilities are now under construction to supply water to the areas which have problems with it
Press review: UK says Russia ‘most acute threat’ and concerns over AstraZeneca jab mount
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, March 17
Several people suspected of spying for Russia detained in Bulgaria - TV
The suspects were detained in an operation carried out by the state security agency
Putin ready to hold talks with Biden on Friday or Monday
The Russian leader said he "wouldn’t put this off for too long"
Donald Trump Jr. slams White House’s refusal to speak with Putin as weakness
"Putin just challenged Joe Biden to an unscripted live debate. The whole world knows that we have no leadership at the top just an empty suit with a teleprompter," he wrote on Twitter
Russia’s economic growth to be below 3% in 2021-2023 — Accounts Chamber
The Accounts Chamber sees instability risks for Russian regional budgets and municipal budgets
Biden’s remarks about Putin unacceptable, Russian senator says
Earlier, Biden called Putin a "killer" during his interview for ABC, adding that he will "pay a price" for the alleged interference in the US elections, referring to the recently published report by the Director of National Intelligence Office, which claimed that Russian authorities sought to discredit Biden and the Democratic Party during the 2020 presidential campaign
Putin says Crimea is Russia’s 'holy land', center of nation’s spiritual unity
He spoke at a gala show on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia. stressing that "it is a holiday for our entire vast country"
FSB foils terror attack in Russia’s Adygea republic
During the search of the suspect’s house officers found components for making an improvised explosive device and a flag of the IS international terror group
Russian Navy frigate embarks on Black Sea survey mission
During the deployment to the sea, specialists will carry out navigational and hydrographic surveys of the seabed and register changes of the areas of the Crimean Peninsula’s coastline and the coast of the Krasnodar Region within the zone of the Fleet’s responsibility
Biden ducks question on whether he’ll agree to live talk with Putin
On Thursday, the president delivered remarks on the state of vaccination in the US, aired live on the website of the White House
‘Time hasn’t been kind to him’: Medvedev pins Biden’s snipe at Putin on old age
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters that Biden’s remarks indicated the US president’s unwillingness to build relations with Russia; Putin himself responded to Biden’s remarks by wishing him "good health"
Press review: Why Hezbollah visited Moscow and Sputnik V jab likely to enter EU market
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 16
UK’s imperial ambitions lack solid basis, Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, the UK has been devising new steps in order to regain the status of a leading superpower
Kremlin notes Russia taking steps to hedge risks from more potential US sanctions
CNN reported earlier that next week the administration of US President Joe Biden might announce imposing new sanctions against Russia and Iran over the countries’ alleged meddling in the US 2020 elections
Russian Foreign Ministry works to organize Putin-Biden dialogue
Earlier on Thursday, President Putin offered his US counterpart Joe Biden to hold an open dialogue live on Friday or on Monday
Senior MP slams Biden’s remarks on Putin as ‘triumph of political insanity’
According to the lawmaker, Biden "cannot reach the approval ratings" of Putin
Biden’s remarks against Putin unacceptable, UK political researcher says
Earlier, Biden said in an interview for ABC that Putin will have to "pay the price" for the alleged attempts at interfering in the US presidential elections. Besides, he also answered in an affirmative when asked whether he considers Putin a "killer"
US underestimates Russian space agency’s technical potential, says Roscosmos chief
Roscosmos has numerously offered equitable terms of cooperation for US colleagues under the Gateway lunar station program but has not received any answer, Head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin stressed
European Commission says has no doubts in quality of Sputnik V vaccine
European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said that "Russians are pretty good scientists"
Gazprom, Shell ink strategic cooperation agreement
The agreement was signed in the videoconference mode in presence of chief executive officers of Gazprom and Shell
Biden says Russia will ‘pay’ for ‘meddling’ in US elections
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that the Russian administration believes claims that Russia allegedly meddled in the 2020 US presidential elections to be groundless and unfounded
Twitter's shares rise after new statements by Russian media watchdog
Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s media watchdog (Roskomnadzor) warned that it may block Twitter service in Russia if the company does not respond to the requirements of the department
Russia recalls ambassador to US for consultations
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the Joe Biden administration will soon mark 100 days in office and it is time to evaluate its activities
Roscosmos is more interested in creating a national orbital station, says CEO
Rogozin said that current negotiations with NASA on the future of the ISS were "shallow"
Security of Russia’s south, including Crimea, ensured in full, assures military commander
The Russian Defense Ministry assigns high priority to issues of equipping Southern Military District units with advanced weaponry
Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev becomes world number two
Medvedev, 25, is the first player outside the so-called Big Four (Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, Spain’s Rafael Nadal, Switzerland’s Roger Federer and the UK’s Andy Murray) to enter the world’s top two
Press review: Russia pulls envoy after Biden remark and Israeli top diplomat visits Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 18
Crimea received more since 2014 than after 25 years in Ukraine, its head says
Sergei Aksenov stressed that the region’s development continues
Kremlin castigates Biden’s ‘very bad’ remarks about Putin
The remarks made by Biden in an interview with ABC have become a game changer in relations between the two countries, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Russia needs over $200 mln a year to finance space research programs, Roscosmos chief says
Roscosmos has requested a meeting with Putin on the eve of Cosmonautics Day for a discussion to confirm space research program financing
Laying another Nord Stream 2 line to begin in late March, Danish regulator says
The pipelay will continue through to late Q3 2021
Russia’s UK envoy Kelin states tightening of London’s policy towards Moscow
Predictions of some media that London will directly call Russia an enemy did not come to fruition
Launch of 4 Angara rockets to Moon to cost less than two super-heavy carriers — Roscosmos
The Roscosmos chief specified that the four-launch scheme would be used, if there was no sufficient funding for the super-heavy carrier
New motor rifle division formed in Russia’s westernmost region
A source in the region’s defense circles told TASS in December 2020 that a motor rifle division would be formed in the Kaliningrad Region in 2021 as part of the 11th army corps of the Baltic Fleet’s coastal defense and ground forces stationed there
Beijing cautions Kiev that China’s trade ties with Crimea should not be politicized
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said Chinese enterprises "have been historically maintaining contacts with Crimea"
