Russian search engine will be preinstalled on gadgets from July 1

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Starting from July 1, gadget manufacturers will have to pre-install domestic search engine in the browser by default. The government will determine the specific search engine later, press service of the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia told TASS.

"From July 1, 2021, users will be provided with the opportunity to use Russian search engine by default. The procedure for determining the search engine will be established by a government decree," the ministry said.

The categories of devices where programs must be pre-installed (smartphones, Smart TVs, computers, and laptops) are indicated in the relevant government decree, it is not planned to change or supplement the existing categories, the ministry said.

"Preinstalling software is part of a strategy aimed at import substitution and development of Russian digital products. The measure will create more balanced conditions for competition between domestic developments and foreign services," the ministry added.

In January 2021, the Russian government approved a list of Russian programs for pre-installation on smartphones, computers, and smart TVs sold in Russia from April 1, 2021.