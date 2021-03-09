Putin to take part in concrete-pouring ceremony at Akkuyu NPP’s Unit 3 March 10

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, together with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will attend the concrete-pouring ceremony for Unit 3 of the first Turkish nuclear power plant Akkuyu on March 10 online, the Kremlin press service reported.

"On March 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin, together with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will take part in a videoconference mode in the ceremony marking the start of construction of Unit 3 at the Akkuyu NPP in the Turkish province of Mersin," the press service said.

Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear power plant to be built in Turkey. The project is being implemented by Akkuyu Nuclear (part of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom) based on the intergovernmental agreement signed by Russia and Turkey in May 2010. It is planned that after completion of construction the NPP with the installed capacity of 4,800 MW will generate around 35 bln kWh per year.