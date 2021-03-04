Digital tax becomes global trend, experts say

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Introduction of taxes for foreign IT companies is a global trend and is aimed at stimulating the domestic industry, representatives of IT companies’ associations told TASS.

Russia can introduce a new tax on operations of global IT majors, the Vedomosti newspaper reported earlier. Gathered funds will be used to support the domestic IT industry.

"Introduction of various fiscal regimes for digital services in different jurisdictions is a global trend. We are confident the Digital Development Ministry and the government take a balanced and comprehensive approach to choosing fiscal regimes for the ‘digital’ sector in Russia," Director of the Association of Electronic Communications Sergei Plugotarenko says.

Leveling local market conditions for domestic and global Internet companies is a global trend, President of the Russoft Association Valentin Makarov says. "The digital tax is one of measured aimed at creating equal conditions for doing business," he adds.

"Russia is a country with the large population and the large developed market of digital services. Therefore, introduction of a digital tax in our country is more than justified, especially that its mechanism can be watched in EU countries," General Director of the Internet Video Association Alexei Byrdin comments.