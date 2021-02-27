Turkey expects Putin’s participation in concrete-pouring ceremony at Akkuyu NPP’s Unit 3

ANKARA, February 27. /TASS/. The Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are expected to attend online the concrete-pouring ceremony for Unit 3 of the first Turkish nuclear power plant Akkuyu on March 10, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said on Saturday.

"Our president and Putin will be laying the foundation of reactor unit 3 at the Akkuyu NPP on March 10. They are expected to be participating in the ceremony online," he said in a televised interview with 24 TV channel.

Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear power plant to be built in Turkey. The project is being implemented by Akkuyu Nuclear (part of Rosatom) based on the intergovernmental agreement signed by Russia and Turkey in May 2010. It is planned that after completion of construction the NPP with the installed capacity of 4,800 MW will generate around 35 bln kWh per year.