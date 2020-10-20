Hainan to build power plant to supply power to moored ships in Yangpu port

HAIKOU, October 20. /TASS/. China's Hainan has begun construction of a power plant in the Yangpu port area to reduce harmful emissions from ships, which, once the project is completed, will be able to use electricity from it directly, rather than relying on their own generation from fuel oil, reports Xinhua.

The corresponding contract for the construction of the power plant was concluded with the Hainan branch of the State Energy Investment Corporation. The total investment in this project will amount to 97.2 million yuan (about $ 14.5 million). The power plant will supply electricity to 15 berths in the port with a maximum power supply capacity of 16.28 megavolt-amperes.

According to Sun Qunli, General Manager of SIPC Hainan Branch, the main part of the project is planned to be completed by the end of 2020. All this will allow s to directly use electricity from the station, and not generate it from fuel oil, which will significantly reduce pollution.

This project, according to Xinhua, will make it possible to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides, sulfur and suspended solids by more than 95%.

The construction of the Yangpu port infrastructure is an important part of Hainan's free trade port. Its development program was published on June 1. It provides for the transformation of the province into a special customs zone.

By 2035 this port will become a key point for the distribution of trade flows from various regions of the country to Southeast Asia and Oceania, Europe and North America. By 2025 Yangpu is expected to become a major regional transport hub, through which up to 5 million containers will pass annually.