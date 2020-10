Russia should rely on supremacy of its law in investigating Calvey case

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Court of Appeals in Moscow on Tuesday upheld the extension of the under house arrest for the founder of the Baring Vostok private equity firm Michael Calvey, who is accused of embezzlement, a TASS correspondent reported.

"The complaint of the defense shall be rejected, the ruling of the first instance court shall be unchanged," the judge announced.