China allocates $22 mln to Hainan to develop agricultural breeding base

SANYA, October 6. /TASS/. The Chinese government in 2020 provided 150 million yuan (about $ 22 million) for the development of the Nanfan breeding base in the Hainan province, located in the south of the country, reported the Hainan Daily citing the local development and reform committee and the regional agricultural administration.

The Chinese authorities have ordered to direct the funds allocated from the central budget to create new agricultural areas reaching ​​more than 333 hectares, where they will conduct research work to develop improved varieties of grain crops.

Hainan breeding base "Nanfan" is located in the south of the island in the urban district of Sanya, Lingshui Li and Ledong Li autonomous counties. In particular, a new variety of hybrid rice with a maximum yield of 313 kg / ha was introduced here this year.

At present, 113 varieties of rice are cultivated on the Island of Hainan with the use of dry land method, and irrigation systems for torrential production are also under development. In particular, in the urban district of Wenchang there are two experimental farms practicing rice cultivation with the use of torrential method.

Hainan intends to increase the acreage for rice cultivation by 2.02% – up to 132, 200 hectares in 2020, the Hainan Daily reported earlier.