Hainan to increase the number of electric cars in public transport system

HAIKOU, October 1. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities intend to increase the use of vehicles running on more eco-friendly fuel in public transport this year. This was announced at the World Congress of Alternative Energy Vehicles on September 27-30, www.hinews.cn reported.

As the head of the provincial administration of industry and information technology Wang Jin pointed out during the event, the authorities mean primarily taxis, buses and cars for government officials. According to him, local government will prefer to choose cars on alternative and cleaner energy sources.

To the year 2030 with no gas

In order to combat environment pollution and protect ecology, the Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling cars with conventional gasoline and diesel engines on the island by 2030. For these purposes, the government will encourage the residents to buy electric vehicles and hybrids, as well as develop the infrastructure necessary for them.

Starting from August 1, 2018, the authorities have already introduced a special quota for obtaining state-standard numbers for ordinary types of vehicles. Meanwhile, according to the last year's data, there were more than 23,000 "green" cars registered on Hainan, which is about 1.8% of the total number of cars on the island. In order to service eco-friendly vehicles there are more than 4.600 charging stationins in the province.

Since 2019, according to the authorities, all companies and state-owned enterprises on the island are committed to switching to "green" cars. By 2030, they plan to install about 940,000 spots for recharging electric and hybrid cars on the island.