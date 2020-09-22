{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia, South Korea may create joint investment fund in coming months

Earlier, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund said that the fund was at the final stage of negotiations with South Korea on the possibility of manufacturing Russian vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia and South Korea may set up a joint investment fund in the coming months, Director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Vladimir Primak said on Tuesday.

Read also
Seoul seeks Russia’s cooperation in Korean Peninsula settlement, minister says

"I hope that in the coming months a joint investment fund will be created, which will be able to focus precisely on medium-scale, small-scale investments, on investments in joint Russian-Korean projects," he said.

Primak added that RDIF is interested in all promising projects, including hydrogen energy, mobility, high technologies, the IT sector and even mechanical engineering.

Earlier, CEO of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel that the fund was at the final stage of negotiations with South Korea on the possibility of manufacturing Russian vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V.

Gazprom resumes pumping gas through Power of Siberia after preventive maintenance
This is the second preventive maintenance of the gas pipeline since the launch
Read more
Invitation for Tikhanovskaya to Brussels is interference in Belarusian affairs - diplomat
The option for a change of power in Belarus with the help of sanctions and the recognition of ‘impostors’ have become entrenched in the European Union’s foreign policy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Kavkaz-2020 drills to focus on combating cruise missiles
Another focus will be on using weapons and military equipment at different times of the day
Read more
No second wave of coronavirus infection to take place in Russia - expert
The case rate in Russia will grow in September-October because of the seasonal factor and more active contacts of people, the specialist says
Read more
Russian, Armenian military begin joint exercise Kavkaz-2020 in Armenia
More than 1,500 officers and men and 300 pieces of military equipment, including tactical and army aviation and drones are involved in the exercise
Read more
Russia plans to send mission to Venus
Projects of Venus missions are included in the united government program of Russia’s space exploration for 2021-2030
Read more
Russia has no fear of potential US sanctions over arms deals with Iran — senior diplomat
Russia is used to sanctions, according to Sergei Ryabkov
Read more
Over 60,000 sign up for COVID-19 vaccine trials in Moscow - mayor
More than 700 people have been injected with the coronavirus vaccine
Read more
US President approves deal on TikTok segment acquisition by US companies
The new TikTok company will be "totally controlled by Oracle and Walmart," Donald Trump says
Read more
Unparalleled Russian helicopter equipment goes into production
A doppler velocimeter for Mi and Ka helicopters has been rolled out, according to the manufacturer
Read more
Militants plotting provocations with use of toxic agents in Idlib — reconciliation center
According to The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties, activists of the White Helmets organization are helping to prepare sites for provocations with the use of toxic agents
Read more
Russian Supreme Court abolishes opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s political party
One year ago, the Ministry of Justice denied registration for the Russia of the Future political party, arguing that this name was already in use by another political organization
Read more
Second stage of Slavic Brotherhood drills to be held on September 22-25
According to the top brass, the exercises are solely defensive and aim to practice joint military activities in accordance with the existing agreements between Belarus and Russia
Read more
Minsk police confirm protesters’ detention at unauthorized rally
They will be taken to the district offices of the Interior Ministry as part of the administrative process
Read more
Work on Avangard complex comparable to USSR nuclear project - Putin
The Russian leader recalled that the US withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002 forced Russia to start developing hypersonic weapons
Read more
Russia, Turkey to resume join patrol missions along M4 highway in Syria soon — Lavrov
The Turkish side reiterated its commitments to fight against terrorism and separate terrorists from the opposition that is ready for dialogue
Read more
Russia reports over 6,100 new coronavirus cases in the past day
The daily growth rate rose to 0.6% and the total caseload reached 1,103,399
Read more
UN study reveals what people of entire world want, fear most
The respondents named safe water and sanitation among their immediate priorities
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat notes progress in discussions on US-made Trident II missiles
The Russian diplomat added that "the issue is still in the process of discussion, some matters have not yet been clarified"
Read more
Press review: US pursues Iran’s isolation and Romania gets Patriot missiles
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 21st
Read more
Kremlin alarmed at actions by foreign powers along Russia’s Eastern Strategic Direction
The defense chief earlier announced plans to create a mixed aviation division command unit and an air defense brigade in the Eastern Military District in light of the uneasiness in the region
Read more
EU foreign ministers fail to agree on sanctions against Belarus
Cyprus continues to block the decision, because it wants the EU to impose sanctions on Turkey for its policies in the Mediterranean, a source in a European country’s delegation to the EU Council told TASS
Read more
Aeroflot starts selling flight tickets to Moscow from several countries
The airline's spokeswoman Yulia Spivakova did not specify those countries
Read more
About 60 military transport planes to take part in Kavkaz-2020 drills
The exercise involves about 80,000 personnel
Read more
Heads of eastern German regions speak in favor of completing Nord Stream 2 project
"The project is important for future energy supply to Germany and Europe," they said in a joint document
Read more
Sputnik V research team responds to criticism in The Lancet
Their letter, sent to the magazine’s editorial board, was published on The Lancet’s website on Friday evening
Read more
Upcoming Kavkaz 2020 military drills to involve nine foreign countries
The exercises are due on September 21-26, according to the Russian top brass
Read more
Russia, China won’t play by Western rules, says Lavrov
Read more
Trump claims Russia created hypersonic missile after receiving info about it from US
Lately, senior US officials admitted that the country was trying to catch up with Russia and China in the hypersonic weapon domain
Read more
Russia resumes air service with Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea
Flights to these countries will be performed once a week
Read more
Skywatchers in Russia to be able to see ISS in night sky from September 20 to October 10
According to Roscosmos, the ISS will be seen as a bright star flying from the southwest to the southeast for several minutes
Read more
Secretary General of Union State speaks for continuing interaction between Russia, Belarus
Cooperation between the two countries directly concerns a great many nationals of Russia and Belarus, Secretary General of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota noted
Read more
Russia’s top diplomat urges to stave off attempts to weaken arms control framework
Lavrov also called for preventing the mandates of the UN’s major bodies from being diluted and and their responsibilities from overlapping
Read more
Saxony’s head berates Berlin over policy towards Moscow
Michael Kretschmer also announced plans to visit Russia
Read more
Protesters in Minsk change route of their march and are heading to center
Before the beginning of the march, people gathered at the Hero City Minsk monument
Read more
Russian scientists create chip that accelerates development of 6G networks
Introducing sixth generation communication networks requires solving such technological tasks as deployment of relatively more base stations closer to the subscriber, according to the presidential representative on digital and technological development
Read more
Russian embassy asks US to explain report on assistance to 'Ukrainian units in Crimea'
"In other words, unnamed US officials speak about their country’s support of terrorist activities in third countries," the diplomats noted
Read more
Seoul seeks Russia’s cooperation in Korean Peninsula settlement, minister says
South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young highlighted the importance of continuing humanitarian projects with North Korea
Read more
Russia launches Kavkaz-2020 drills
About 80,000 people will be involved in the drills
Read more
Russia’s government approves three-year draft budget, macro forecast
The government also decided to approve the draft guidelines for the unified state monetary policy for 2021 and the period of 2022-2023
Read more
‘We’re not going to satisfy swindlers from abroad’: Lukashenko nixes privatization notions
Not in any single country has a fair or unbiased privatization ever taken place before, Lukashenko said
Read more
Kremlin calls dialogue between Russian and Belarusian presidents ‘trust-based’
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Putin and Lukashenko had "a long story of their dialogue"
Read more
Russian finance minister says Belarus is reliable borrower
According to Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, lending to Belarus is beneficial for Russia’s economy too
Read more
Russian army to be 70% provided with new weapons by year-end - deputy PM
State defense orders will not be disrupted due to the pandemic, Yury Borisov said
Read more
US ultimatums on New START show its unwillingness to reach deal, says Russian legislator
Konstantin Kosachev said that this was a very serious matter that was to be tackled by experts taking part in corresponding consultations
Read more
Russian supersonic bombers set world record for longest non-stop flight - Aerospace Forces
The pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces were in the air for more than 25 hours, covering a distance of more than 20,000 kilometers
Read more
Russian Airborne Forces' commander arrives in Belarus to participate in exercise
The second phase of the Slavic Brotherhood 2020 exercise will be held in western Belarus on September 22-September 25
Read more
Police begin mass detentions of protesters in Minsk’s central avenue
According to the TASS correspondent, at least 30 people were snatched from the crowd and taken to prison vans
Read more
Press review: Moscow to hit back on EU sanctions and Poland blames Russia for 2010 crash
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 18
Read more
US to take measures against Iran, ‘violators’ of UNSC sanctions on nuclear program
The United States expects all UN Member States to fully comply with their obligations to implement these measures, said Secretary of State Michael Pompeo
Read more
Russia to continue efforts for preserving Iran nuclear deal - Foreign Ministry
"The UN Security Council Resolution 2231 remains unchanged and the commitments arising from it must be fulfilled in the initially agreed mode and volume on the basis of the reciprocity principle by all states," it said.
Read more