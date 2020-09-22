Russia, South Korea may create joint investment fund in coming months

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia and South Korea may set up a joint investment fund in the coming months, Director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Vladimir Primak said on Tuesday.

"I hope that in the coming months a joint investment fund will be created, which will be able to focus precisely on medium-scale, small-scale investments, on investments in joint Russian-Korean projects," he said.

Primak added that RDIF is interested in all promising projects, including hydrogen energy, mobility, high technologies, the IT sector and even mechanical engineering.

Earlier, CEO of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel that the fund was at the final stage of negotiations with South Korea on the possibility of manufacturing Russian vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V.