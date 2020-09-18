Russia to issue loan to Belarus after additional negotiations

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia will issue a loan to Belarus following the negotiations and signing of an additional protocol within the framework of intergovernmental agreements, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev said on Friday in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Lukashenko says Russia decided to issue a $1.5 bln loan to Minsk at his insistence

"The loan will be issued following the negotiations, signing an additional protocol within the framework of intergovernmental agreements. You should have no <...> doubts [in issuing a loan], that Russia invariably fulfills its allied obligations," he said.

Earlier, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters that Russia will provide Belarus with a loan in two stages - $1 bln in 2020 and another $500 mln in 2021.