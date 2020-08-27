Passenger traffic in Moscow airports up 2.3 times monthly in July

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The passenger traffic of Moscow hub airports soared 2.3-fold in July 2020 month-on-month to 4.2 mln passengers, the Russian civil aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya reports.

Russia’s travel industry to recover by next spring, says head of tourism agency

"About 4.2 mln passengers were serviced in total in Moscow airports in July 2020 - 1,8 mln passengers in June 2020. Moscow airports serviced nearly 4.1 mln passengers on domestic air routes last month, which is 2.4 times above June 2020 figures," the regulator says.

The passenger traffic increased by 2.3 times in Sheremetyevo to 1.4 mln passengers, by 2.4 times in Domodedovo to 1.7 mln, and by 2.2 times in Vnukovo to 1.05 mln. The Domodedovo Airport remains the largest Russian airport in terms of serviced passengers for the second month in a row.

At the same time, the passenger traffic plummeted by 44.1% in Domodedovo, 72.1% in Sheremetyevo, and 60.1% in Vnukovo in annual terms in July 2020.