MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in October 2020 gained 2.04% on the London’s ICE to $46.05 per barrel on Tuesday.

The last time Brent futures were traded at such a level was on August 5.

At the same time WTI oil futures rose by 1.99% to $43.47 per barrel.