Hainan announces creation of a unique innovation center

HAIKOU, July 28. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities will soon set up a large innovation center, which has no analogues on the island yet, announced the regional administration.

"The goal of the program is to facilitate the transfer and transformation of both national and foreign latest scientific and technical developments," says the statement on the regional government's WeChat social network page. "The key task is to use the advanced potential of professional teams, <...> to attract valuable personnel, to use intellectual resources ".

According to the statement, all companies planning to use this site must undergo a special audit. Ten leading organizations that are engaged in promising developments and are ready to actively participate in the proposed innovation program will have to undergo the procedure.

The project is expected to attract many talented specialists, stimulating the formation of relatively newly created firms with limited resources, but interesting ideas. The new innovation center will receive state financial support, the state will conduct an inspection once a year to check the performance.

According to the statement, if companies in this special cluster show significant progress within five years, the authorities promise them special rewards. For high-value personnel with rare skills and unique knowledge, the provincial government offers support, including access to preferential visa travel, housing subsidies, good and affordable health insurance, and quality education for children.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.