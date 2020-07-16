Employment restoration key task facing Russian economy, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it necessary to restore employment in the country.

"Currently the key task of the economic policy is to restore the employment level, provide people with an opportunity to work, earn, keep their families," he said at a meeting on federal budget for 2021 and the planned period of 2022 and 2023 on Thursday.

"The task of full recovery of the labor market in 2021 should be fulfilled," Putin added.

Though "many enterprises, companies have returned to normal operating conditions," "the number of unemployed still remains high as around 3 mln people are registered by employment services as of today," President noted.

"It is necessary to use all instruments, including the possibilities of the federal budget, of course, for triggering growth of employment and people’s income," he emphasized.