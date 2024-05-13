Federation Council holds consultations on Belousov's candidacy for top defense official

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Russian Federation Council's Defense and Security Committee has held consultations on Andrey Belousov's candidacy for the post of defense minister, a TASS correspondent reported.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Belousov's candidacy for the post of top defense official, which was previously held by Sergey Shoigu. On May 12, the head of state also signed a decree appointing Shoigu, who has headed the Russian military since 2012, as the Security Council secretary.

As the press service of the upper chamber of the parliament explained, the Federation Council will not make any public statements about the candidates based on the results of the consultations. The Russian president will be briefed in writing on the chamber’s decision.

Senators will continue consultations on Belousov's candidacy at a session of the upper house of parliament on Tuesday, May 14. According to law, the Federation Council will have seven days to deliberate on the Russian president's nominees to head the Defense, Interior, Emergencies, Justice and Foreign ministries. The upper chamber of the parliament will make its decision at the session and immediately send it to the head of state.