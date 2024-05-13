Russian stock indices in the green as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Russian stock market indices ended the trading session on Monday in the green, according to the Moscow Exchange.

At the end of the day, the MOEX index rose by 0.21% to 3,457.11 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 1.31%, to 1,193.46 points.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate decreased by 0.91% to 12.577 rubles, the dollar-to-ruble rate was down by 0.98% to 91.35 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate decreased by 0.95% to 98.55 rubles.

"By the evening of Monday, May 13, the trading on the Russian stock market closed in positive territory amid rising commodity prices, the strengthening of the ruble and the announcement of the terms for the exchange and repurchase of Yandex N.V. shares," said Freedom Finance Global leading analyst Natalya Milchakova.

Growth was constrained by the strengthening of the ruble and a predominantly negative external background, said Alexander Bakhtin, investment strategist at BCS Investment World.

On Monday, the leaders of growth were quoted prices of RussNeft (+4.48%), Qiwi (+4.34%), receipts of Cian (+4.13%) and shares of MMK (+3.81%).

The leaders of the decline were depositary receipts of Rusagro (-2.9%), receipts of Surgutneftegas (-2.04%), ordinary shares of Novabev Group (-3.08%), and preferred shares of Mechel (-1.71%).

BCS Investment World expects that on Tuesday, May 14, the MOEX index will be in the range of 3,400-3,500 points, the ruble-to-dollar rate will be 91-93 rubles.

According to Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX index will fluctuate in the range of 3,400 - 3,500 points. The dollar-to-ruble pair will trade in the range of 90-92 rubles. The forecast for the euro-to-ruble rate is 98-100 rubles, for the yuan-to-ruble rate is expected in the range of 12.5-12.9 rubles.