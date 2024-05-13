Russian cyberathletes to boycott world championship qualifiers over flag dispute

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian cyberathletes will not take part in qualification events ahead of the e-sport world championship in protest of demands to compete without their national flag, President of the Russian eSports Federation Dmitry Smit told TASS.

"In 2024, Russian cyberathletes will not take part in qualifications for the IESF (International Esports Federation - TASS) world championship. The reason is the illegal actions of the secretariat, which, in violation of the charter and steering bodies’ resolutions, is against Russian athletes participating," he said. "Using numerous bureaucratic tricks, delays and direct pressure, the IESF secretary general has given the Russian eSports Federation an ultimatum: either sign a voluntary refusal from the flag on behalf of all participating athletes or do not take part at all."

"Such actions run counter to the resolution of the IESF conference, where most of the federations voted for lifting all the sanctions from the Russian federation and allowing the use of national symbols again. Nevertheless, the secretariat notified us on April 27 that we had been disqualified for allegedly refusing to sign the agreement. In hopes of objectivity from the IESF, Russia applied to the IESF board and referred all necessary documents, mail, and evidence confirming the legitimacy of its position. It literally demanded justice. The meeting was held on May 7 but several days later, we received a notification about its resolution. From the secretariat again, not from the board," Smit noted.

In its response, the IESF said that the board resolution will be adjusted retrospectively and the demand for the Russian federation to force its athletes to compete without the flag will stay in place until May 15. "This internal correspondence was leaked, which led to misinterpretation in the mass media. The Russian eSport Federation will not accept these conditions and will continue considering that the 2023 congress’ resolution should not be violated. The secretariat has no right to impose such conditions and cancel the Russian team’s participation if they are not implemented. This means that the Russian federation is not disqualified but will not refuse the Russian flag and anthem," he stressed.

The IESF said earlier that it had suspended Russia’s membership after the Ukrainian eSports Federation complained that the Russian federation had opened its offices in Russia’s new regions. However, Smit told TASS on the same day that Russia’s membership in the international federation had not been suspended.