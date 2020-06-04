Rosa Khutor plans to build up its presence in Arctic

TASS, June 4. The Rosa Khutor company eyes new projects in Russia’s Arctic regions, the company’s Deputy Director General for Strategy and Development Olga Lyakhova told the online conference Arctic Tourism: New Challenges for Business.

"Rosa Khutor has been studying the potentials of a few Arctic regions. We have organized a few expeditions. Our specialists went to see everything with their own eyes, and I hope soon we shall take a decision to develop certain projects," she said without specifying the regions.

Rosa Khutor has presented its project for Kamchatka. The company invests in the Three Volcanoes tourism park and plans to begin the construction in 2021. Rosa Khutor is the 100th resident of Kamchatka’s advanced development territory.

In the Murmansk Region, Rosa Khutor participates as an expert in work on a tourism cluster on the Kola Peninsula. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) plans to organize a world-class resort similar to Sochi's Rosa Khutor there, which could receive cruise vessels at the Liinakhamari port. Investments in the project will make more than 14 billion rubles ($202 million).

"We see a big potential of the Liinakhamari Bay, it is a bay with good navigation conditions, with good transport logistics. Thus it could be a good universal port, kind of gates into the Arctic," the company’s representative said. "Russia presently does not have a port, from where cruise vessels could depart, and this is why we lag behind in the development of cruise tourism."

The Three Volcanoes Park company was established by Vladimir Potanin’s Interros Group and Sergei Bachin’s entities to develop a new tourism cluster in Kamchatka. Sergei Bachin is Rosa Khutor’s director's board chairman.