Academician Chersky pipelay vessel berthed in Kaliningrad

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Academician Chersky pipelay vessel, earlier mentioned as the prospective candidate to complete construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, anchored near Kaliningrad. Vessel traffic portals localize the vessel in the Bay of Gdansk, located near Kaliningrad.

The vessel departed from the port of Nakhodka in the Far East in February 2020. The pipelay vessel is operated by Gazprom Flot, a subsidiary of the Russian gas holding Gazprom.

On December 21, 2019, Swiss-based Allseas dealing with Nord Stream 2 pipelay notified about work suspension against the background of US sanctions. The gas pipeline has been 93% completed to date.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline consists of two strings having the capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters each. The pipeline, set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore, is expected to connect the Russian resource base with European customers. The total project cost of the Nord Stream 2 is estimated at 9.5 bln euro.