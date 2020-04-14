Brent oil price falls below $30 per barrel, first time since April 3

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The cost of futures for Brent crude oil with settlement in June 2020 on the ICE Exchange in London fell by 5.5% to $29.94 per barrel, according to trading data at 6:27 pm Moscow time. The last time the price of Brent was at this level on April 3, 2020.

WTI oil prices are at $21.9 per barrel, which is a 5.9% decline.

Meanwhile, the ruble is strengthening against the US and European currencies. The dollar-to-ruble rate edged down 0.62% to 73.15 rubles, the euro is down 0.18% to 80.18 rubles.