Unemployment rate in Russia reaches 4.4% in February updating all time low

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia in February updated the all-time low and amounted to 4.4% against 4.5% a month earlier, the Bank of Russia reported on Monday.

"In February 2020, the unemployment rate updated the all-time low and amounted to 4.4% (in January - 4.5%). The rate was formed in conditions of a decrease in the number of labor force, caused primarily by long-term demographic trends. In addition, according to the Bank Russia’s estimates, a decrease in unemployment could be affected by a decrease in the number of unemployed (owing to people who stopped searching for jobs)," the regulator notes.