Aeroflot closes 92 out of 94 international flights

Aeroflot has closed 92 out of 94 international flights, says company.
Instagram removes fake news about coronavirus spread in Russia
The only platform that is still to delete false data is YouTube, according to the watchdog
Russia invited to G20 emergency summit on coronavirus — Kremlin
G20 leaders are expected to hold a video conference on March 26 to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Japanese government sources
Russia sends 600 medical ventilators to Italy — ambassador
By now, Russia has sent 15 aircraft to deliver specialists and equipment to Italy
Russia’s Defense Ministry to send some 100 virologists and epidemiologists to Italy
Nine Il-76 aircraft will send the doctors and virologists to Italy
Russia sends 15th plane to Italy as part of assistance in fighting coronavirus
The Russian Air Forces continue the operation to transfer Russian military specialists, special equipment and machinery to the Italian air force base
Serbia blasts NATO’s 1999 aggression as crime against humanity
Serbia on Tuesday is remembering an anniversary of NATO’s aggression against Yugoslavia in 1999
Russia completes upgrade of facilities for serial production of Sarmat ICBMs
According to the defense minister, Russia is fulfilling the tasks set by the president, including that of building up the containment potential
Russian Navy frigate to track NATO ships in Black Sea
According to the Romanian Navy’s website, during their stay in the Black Sea, the NATO frigates will surveil the sea, air and underwater situation and hold joint drills with regional partners
Defense Ministry confirms crash of training plane L-39 in Krasnodar Region
The pilot, a cadet in his fourth year at the Krasnodar flight school, failed to eject himself and died in the crash
Russian cutting-edge frigate to undergo next stage of state trials in Barents Sea
The Northern Fleet submarines performing scheduled combat training assignments in the Barents Sea are providing support for this stage of state trials
First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia
Both are Chinese citizens, the Russian deputy PM said
Chinese coronavirus dangerous at 2 meter distance, expert says
The expert noted the virus might be transmitted by contact, if it gets in human eyes or on mucous membranes
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Russia to speed up testing of hypersonic missile Tsirkon
Launches from submarines will begin in 2020 to proceed in parallel with launches from the frigate The Admiral Gorshkov, according to TASS sources
Putin praises Kommunarka hospital for high-quality work
The Russian leader pointed to the high quality of patient care in the hospital, where suspected coronavirus patients are located
First two COVID-19 cases confirmed in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorsky region
Both patients are in good condition, developing a relatively mild form of the disease
People with blood type A (II) most susceptible to coronavirus infection - research
The scientists have reviewed data on 2,200 patients from three Chinese hospitals in vWuhan and Shenzhen, including over 200 lethal cases
Locals block off US column in north Syria
According to SANA news agency, eleven US combat vehicles had to turn around and head back
Press review: Why COVID-19 hardly touched Africa and keeps viewers glued to TV screens
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 24
Putin calls on Russians 'to stay home' due to coronavirus
The president announced that the constitutional vote has to be postponed due to the coronavirus
Russian infectious disease expert faces criminal charges for breaking quarantine
The healthcare specialist traveled to Spain for vacation in early March without informing her superiors
First novel coronavirus case reported in Australia
The man has been admitted to a Melbourne houspital and is in stable condition
Russia’s defense chief briefs senators on Tsirkon hypersonic missile tests
Two sources in the domestic defense industry earlier told TASS that Russia would speed up the test launches of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile from the seaborne delivery vehicles
Russian Defence Chief holds talks with Assad in Syria on Putin’s instructions
Shoigu and Assad touched upon Russia’s humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population, which is suffering from Western sanctions, and also upon Russian specialists’ involvement in the restoration of the Syrian economy.
Russia helps Italy to fight coronavirus without any strings attached — Kremlin
France has not yet sought Russia's assistance to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Kremlin spokesman stated
Press review: Russia sends aid to Italy to cope with COVID-19 and backs NATO dialogue
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 28
Putin assures Conte of Russia’s readiness to help Italy battle coronavirus
Moscow plans to send medical teams and equipment along with means of protection from coronavirus
Russian government authorizes export of unique one-kilo emerald
"Potential buyers from a number of states have already signaled their huge interest," the company said
Russian military experts deployed to Bergamo to aid Italy in fight against COVID-19
Bergamo is one of the epicenters of the COVID-19 outbreak with a record number of infections and deaths in Italy
Prospective Nord Stream 2 pipe layer en route to South Africa
The vessel is to arrive at Cape Town on March 27
Italian General Staff thanks Russia for its assistance in anti-coronavirus efforts
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had a telephone conversation on Saturday and agreed that Russia would help Italy cope with the novel coronavirus epidemic
COVID-19 should become less active in April-May, Russian expert says
The expert noted that the predictions claiming that the new infection will affect the majority of the world’s population are unlikely
Kurds agree to ceasefire to fight coronavirus
On March 23, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a universal ceasefire amid a global threat of the novel coronavirus
False info about coronavirus in Russia not yet deleted by YouTube, Instagram
The watchdog stressed that it was braced to use tough measures, up to blocking or license revoking, for distributing false information about the coronavirus situation in Russia
China develops test capable of detecting coronavirus in 8-15 minutes
The express test is highly sensitive, easy to use and transport
Eleventh Russian military plane carrying experts, medical equipment arrives in Italy
Three more planes are on their way
Guatemala reports first coronavirus case
The person who had contracted the virus has been taken to the hospital
