Brent oil price rises by 3.5% on ICE Exchange in London

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The cost of futures for Brent crude oil with settlement in May 2020 increased by 3.5% to $28.1 per barrel in the course of trading on the ICE Exchange in London, accoridn to the data of the trading site as of 04:28 Moscow time.

At the moment the price of this blend reached $28.29 per barrel, which is 4.2% higher than the closing level of previous trading session.

As of 04:35 Moscow time, Brent crude was trading at $28.04 per barrel (+3.3%), and WTI crude was trading at $ 24.89 per barrel (+ 3.7%).