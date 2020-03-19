Russian businessman seeks criminal proceedings against Obama over unlawful prosecution

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded that criminal proceedings be initiated against former US President Barack Obama, as well as a number of US congressmen, senators and officials because of the illegal prosecution of his Concord company and him personally.

The businessman’s letter to US Attorney General William Barr was published by the Concord Press Service on Thursday.

"By this letter, I demand that a criminal case be initiated against a group of individuals, including former US President Barack Obama, senior officials from the US Department of Justice, members of the US Congress and Senate, who, by entering into collision, taking illegal actions, falsifying documents and evidence managed to institute "the United States against Concord" criminal proceedings to defame Concord, me personally, and the Russian Federation," Prigozhin said in a letter.

In another letter addressed to Barr, the businessman demands that the case against Concord, which was terminated on Wednesday, be returned to the court.

According to him, the trial was terminated at the request of the prosecutor’s office because the prosecution fears "to present false evidence in open jury, on the basis of which a criminal case against Concord was framed and considered for more than two years."

Prigozhin demands either to continue the trial or remove charges from his company due to lack of guilt and corpus delicti.

Earlier the the businessman said that he was preparing a $50 billion lawsuit against the US authorities.

In February 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted 13 Russian citizens and three law firms for interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. According to the prosecution, Prigozhin’s companies funded the St. Petersburg Internet Research Agency, which tried to support Donald Trump. On March 16, 2020, the Washington federal court upheld the prosecutor's motion to terminate the process. Russian authorities have repeatedly rejected allegations of attempts to influence the course of US elections.