Russia's Pobeda airline suspends flights to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russia's Pobeda low-cost airline will suspend flights to Italy amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the Mediterranean country.

Pobeda carries out flights to five Italian cities — Bergamo, Rome, Rimini, Pisa and Treviso. The airline offers two options to passengers — either full reimbursement for the tickets or tickets on Aeroflot flights to and from Milan, Rome, Venice and Bologna.

Even before several Italian regions were qurantined, Pobeda planned to cut the number of flights to Italy by 40% in March and April because of low demand for flights to the Mediterranean country amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Several Russian airlines, including Aeroflot and Utair, have already cut the number of flights to Italy. Ural Airlines suspended flights from Moscow to Venice and Rome until April 25.

According to latest reports, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Italy has reached 10,149, while 631 people died and over 1,000 recovered. Italy has been quaratined since March 10.