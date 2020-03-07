Russia’s Aeroflot cuts flights to Tehran

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Russia’s largest carrier Aeroflot will reduce flights to Iran from five to one a week starting on Sunday, the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

The carrier gives no reason for the decision, but on Friday it suspended some flights to Italy, South Korea and Vietnam citing a decrease in demand.

"Starting on March 8, Aeroflot is reducing the number of Sheremetyevo-Tehran-Sheremetyevo [airport in Moscow] flights to one flight a week, which will be operated on Sundays," the statement says.