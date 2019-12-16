Opel resumes car sales in Russia

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. PSA Peugeot Citroen has begun selling new Opel models in Russia, Opel said in a statement.
"Opel is returning to Russia: today, first models of the German automaker from Russelsheim arrived at car dealerships of official dealers in main cities of Russia: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Ryazan and Stavropol. The cars available for order are Grandland X, manufactured at the Eisenach plant and Zafira Life passenger minibus, the production of which has been established in Kaluga," Opel said in a statement.
Opel left the Russian market in 2015.