Erdogan: Second Turkey-UK-France-Germany summit on Syria to be held in February

ANKARA, December 5. /TASS/. A second summit involving the leaders of Turkey, the UK, France and Germany on Syria will be held in February next year in Istanbul, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told journalists at a meeting with the heads of Turkish mass media in London after the end of the NATO summit. The NTV channel cited fragments of the interview.

"We [the presidents of Turkey and France, the British prime minister and the German chancellor] made a decision to hold this four-way summit at least once a year. Now, we will hold the summit in February in Istanbul. We made the corresponding decision," the Turkish leader emphasized.

The leaders of Turkey, France, Germany and the UK met on the sidelines of the NATO summit on December 3 in London, where they held their first meeting on Syria. Erdogan noted that the negotiations "went quite well." German Chancellor Angela Merkel also positively assessed the outcome of the first meeting in this format.