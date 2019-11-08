Murmansk Region plans to open 5 new visitor centers

"We have just opened a center in Murmansk, and before the yearend we plan to open three more centers in the region, and another two next year - thus, information for tourists will be available across the region," she said. "Both local residents and visitors from far away, planning trips to the Kola Peninsula, come to the centers."

MURMANSK, November 8. /TASS/. The Murmansk Region plans to open five new tourist information centers in 2019-2020 across the region, the tourist information center’s representative Evgenia Gavrilenko told TASS on Thursday.

"Some of them have not traveled anywhere, and some even haven’t seen the Northern Lights," she added.

The centers, she continued, first of all will offer information services.

"We shall prompt to visitors where to go, what program to pick, depending on how much time they have," she said. "Those could be day-long trips, or just an evening to ‘hunt’ for the Northern Lights."

"The tourist information center cooperates closely with 36 regional operators, and they offer all the programs," she told TASS on sideline of an Arctic conference in Murmansk. "We have all the information and can help tourists to choose the best program."

The Horizons of Arctic international conference is a key event in the Murmansk Region’s tourism industry, which features leading experts from Russia, India, Vietnam and China.