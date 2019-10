Even oil price of $40 per barrel unlikely to seriously affect Russian economy — minister

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Ministers of OPEC+ nations will discuss the issue of demand-supply on the oil market at the Russian Energy Week, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Forum on Wednesday.

"We have gathered here for that. Of course, we will also discuss the demand-supply issue," he said.