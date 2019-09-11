Russian audit chamber finds violations worth $6.5bln in 2018 budget performance

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The overall amount of violations, uncovered by the Russian Accounts Chamber during its inquiry into the 2018 budget performance, stood at 426.2 billion rubles (about $6.5 billion at the current exchange rate), the organization said on Tuesday.

"The overall amount of violations, uncovered by the Audit Chamber, stands at 426.2 billion rubles. Compared to 2017, the sum declined by 121,1 billion rubles, or 22.1%," the Russian parliamentary body of financial control said in a report.

According to the organization, the biggest amount of violations in 2018 was uncovered in the use of federal budget funds and in rendering services to the population by state organizations (73.6 billion rubles) and state procurement (18.7 billion rubles).

State programs

None of the state programs was implemented with a high degree of efficiency in 2018, the Russian Accounts Chamber said in its report.

"According to the Accounts Chamber’s estimates, the medium level of efficiency was observed in 21 programmes, the low level of efficiency - in 7 state programs. The high level of efficiency was not observed. 12 programs could not be subjected to an efficiency review, because the share of indices with no practical significance in the overall number of indices tops 10%," the Russian parliamentary body of financial control said in the report.

At the same time, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said the efficiency of 22 state programs was ‘high,’ of 13 state programs - ‘above average,’ of 4 state programs - ‘below average’ and of one - ‘low’ in the reported period.

The Audit Chamber cited different methodologies as a reason for the incongruity.