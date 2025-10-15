Russian speed skaters receive US, Canadian visas for Olympic qualifiers

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian speed skaters have obtained visas for the United States and Canada to compete in the qualifying events for the 2026 Olympic Games, the Russian Skating Union told TASS.

"All athletes have been issued visas for the United States and Canada to participate in the qualifiers," a spokesperson for the union said.

The skaters eligible to take part in the Olympic qualifiers are Alisa Bekker, Anastasiia Grigoreva, Irina Salnikova, Alexandra Sayutina, Anastasia Semenova, Kseniya Korzhova, Daniil Naidenyshev, Ivan Fruktov, and short track speed skaters Anastasia Zheganova, Alena Krylova, Anna Matveeva, Anna Ovchinnikova, Elena Seregina, Anna Urazova, Petr Kotmakov, Daniil Nikolaev, Ivan Posashkov, and Illarion Saboldashev.

Sayutina, Korzhova, and Semenova will compete in both the United States and Canada. Salnikova will travel to these countries as a reserve team member.

The World Cup stages serving as qualifiers for Russian speed skaters will take place in Salt Lake City, USA (November 14-16); Calgary, Canada (November 21-23); Heerenveen, Netherlands (December 5-7); and Hamar, Norway (December 12-14). The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy are scheduled for February 6-22.