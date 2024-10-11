VIENTIANE /Laos/, October 11. /TASS/. Russia is aware of various political statements calling for a settlement in Ukraine, but so far, it has not found anything serious in them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during a press conference.

"Every day, new statements emerge - [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky says one thing today, something different tomorrow, and then his administration, or what they call the Office of the Ukrainian President, corrects him," Lavrov pointed out. "It is pointless to follow this. What truly matters are the actions on the ground and the practical steps taken by politicians when something serious is proposed. So far, we see our armed forces consistently achieving their objectives on the ground, and we have not found anything serious in the statements of politicians yet," he added.

Kiev has repeatedly rejected peace and mediation initiatives from third countries, saying it will only promote the so-called Zelensky formula. In late September, before leaving for the United States, Zelensky said he had some kind of "plan" to increase pressure on Russia, which he would first show to US leader Joe Biden. Later, Ukrainian Presidential Office Head Andrey Yermak clarified that the "plan" would be shown to the country’s citizens only after it had been presented to Kiev’s Western partners, while certain sensitive elements would remain closed to the country’s population.

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the Foreign Ministry set out the country’s conditions for settling the situation in Ukraine. Among them are the withdrawal of the Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev’s refusal to join NATO. In addition, Russia wants all Western sanctions against it lifted and demands that Ukraine commit to a non-aligned and nuclear-free status. Putin indicated that if Ukraine and the West refuse these conditions, they could change in the future. Kiev rejected the Russian peace plan. After the massive Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region that began on August 6, the Russian leader said that negotiations with a government that attacks civilians are pointless.