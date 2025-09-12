Northern Fleet deploys forces in Arctic Ocean as Zapad 2025 exercise proceeds

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. A detachment of ships from the Northern Fleet, including the crew of the Arctic long-distance voyage, has deployed its forces in the Arctic Ocean during the Zapad 2025 exercises, according to the fleet's press service.

"As part of the joint strategic exercise Zapad 2025, which commenced today, various Northern Fleet detachments have been positioned in designated areas of the Arctic Ocean. These include ships from the Arctic expeditionary group - the large anti-submarine ship Severomorsk, which will serve as the command vessel, the large landing ship Alexander Otrakovsky, the rescue tugboat Pamir, and the tanker Sergey Osipov," the press service stated.

The sailors of the Northern Fleet will conduct training exercises utilizing a range of forces, weapons, and technical equipment in Arctic conditions. Additionally, planned operations include special missions to isolate, block, and eliminate "terrorist" and illegal armed groups.

"The Northern Fleet command will also practice coordination of forces and troops in defending infrastructure facilities along Russia's Arctic coast, safeguarding maritime economic zones, and protecting strategic communications - adapted to the evolving nature of modern maritime warfare," the press service added.

Earlier, the fleet’s spokesperson reported that Northern Fleet naval groups would focus on ensuring the military security of Russian coastal infrastructure and strategic assets in the Arctic region.