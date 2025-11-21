White House believes that US plan on Ukraine reflects real situation

WASHINGTON, November 21. /TASS/. The Washington administration believes that the new US plan on resolving the conflict in Ukraine reflects the true state of affairs, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has told reporters.

"This plan was crafted to reflect the realities of the situation, after five years of a devastating war, to find the best win-win scenario, where both parties gain more than they must give," she was quoted as saying by Reuters and PBS.

Earlier in the day, Leavitt told reporters at a regular briefing that US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have been working on a plan, quietly, for about the last month. They have been engaging with both sides, Russia and Ukraine equally, she added. She emphasized that US President Donald Trump supports the plan.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question on November 19 that Moscow and Washington were not working on any new initiatives regarding the Ukrainian settlement beyond the agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in Alaska.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky said he would refrain from making strong statements about the US plan, hoping to discuss it with US President Donald Trump over the phone soon.