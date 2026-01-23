Ukraine attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region using nearly 50 drones within day

BELGOROD, January 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces used nearly 50 unmanned aerial vehicles to strike the territory of Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past day, the region's operational headquarters reported on Telegram.

"In the Volokonovsky district, the villages of Volchya Alexandrovka, Konovalovo and Khutorishche were attacked by one unmanned aerial vehicle each, two of which were intercepted or suppressed. In Bochanka, as a result of shelling using 10 projectiles, one house had its facade and windows damaged, and three more had outbuildings damaged. Early this morning in the village of Volchya Alexandrovka, a Gazelle vehicle was damaged by an FPV drone strike," the message stated.

The Shebekinsky district was attacked by 19 unmanned aerial vehicles, 9 of which were intercepted or suppressed. During a drone attack on a car, a man was wounded and has been hospitalized in serious condition at the regional clinical hospital, where medics are providing all necessary assistance. Also, on January 22, a man sought help at the Shebekino Central District Hospital after sustaining a blast injury, barotrauma and non-penetrating shrapnel wounds to his legs as a result of a drone attack the previous evening. Medical aid was provided, after which he refused hospitalization. Power lines, private homes and vehicles sustained damage. Additionally, in the morning, a drone struck an infrastructure facility, leaving several settlements temporarily without power.

The Belgorod district was attacked by 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, 7 of which were intercepted or suppressed. The fence and facade of one of the premises of an agricultural enterprise were damaged, as well as the windows, roof and facade of an administrative building. The Grayvoron district was attacked by three drones, one of which was shot down, with four projectiles fired during the shelling. Also, a drone struck a Gazelle vehicle, resulting in damage to its windows and bumper.

Over Belgorod and the Alexeyevsky, Korochansky, Krasnogvardeysky and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts, air defense systems shot down nine unmanned aerial vehicles, with four projectiles fired at the village of Staroselie. No aftermath was reported.