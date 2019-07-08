Sino-Russian cooperation aimed at big strategic projects, says Chinese foreign ministry

BEIJING, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership is aimed at implementation of big strategic projects, China’s Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Monday.

"The Chinese-Russian relationship is at the best development stage ever, while our mutual political confidence and strategic cooperation have reached unprecedented heights. China and Russia have announced that they will develop a relationship of comprehensive partnership with each other. We will promote big joint strategic projects, expand and intensify cooperation in the science and technology area, in the innovation field," he said.

Vice Foreign Minister added that one of the key tasks of Beijing and Moscow is to boost bilateral annual trade turnover to $200 bln.