Fresh fruit export through Sanya port increases twofold in January-May

HAIKOU/ June 30./TASS/. The volume of exports of fresh fruit through the port of Sanya in the southern Chinese province of Hainan for the five months of 2019 more than doubled, and the cost of the products supplied amounted to 746,7 thousand yuan ($ 109, 8 thousand), which is 10,5 times higher than the figures for the same period of 2018, according to the Hainan Daily newspaper.

The Hainan Province exports 28 kinds of fruit. The main markets are the Netherlands, Canada, Italy, Singapore, Spain and a number of other states.

In order to promote the export of fresh fruit, the local customs office simplified the inspection procedures. The customs office, the newspaper writes, is also working to monitor risks in order to reduce the burden on companies exporting fresh fruit from the province, as well as increases monitoring of the use of banned chemicals and pesticides to ensure high quality of products exported to foreign markets.

According to official data from the Haikou City Customs Administration, from January to May, total exports of goods and services in the Hainan Province grew by 53% to 13.71 billion yuan (about $ 1.99 bln). At the same time, the bulk of exports for this period accounted for petroleum products.

The total volume of the island's turnover with foreign partners in the first five months of 2019 amounted to 38.39 billion yuan ($ 5.57 bln) - by 45.6% more than in the same period of 2018.