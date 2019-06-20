Yenisei River Shipping Company delivers freight to Norilsk Industrial District

"We have begun delivering cargo to the Norilsk Industrial District - first caravans of vessels have departed," the press service said adding the company would deliver within the navigation about as much freight it had delivered a year earlier.

NORILSK, June 20. /TASS/. The Yenisei River Shipping Company sent first consignments to the Norilsk Industrial District (the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north), the Company’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

The main part of delivered cargo is for Nornickel’s Polar Division. The shipping company will serve within the navigation more than 1.65 million tonnes. About 1.5 million tonnes would be sand from the Chervinskoye field. The shipping company’s vessels will deliver northwards oil products, railroad ties, lumber, clinker, coal, construction and chemical materials and other goods.

"The Krasnoyarsk River Port has accumulated by mid-June more than 11,000 tonnes of cargo to be transported to the Norilsk Industrial District, and the Lesosibirsky Port - more than 32,000 tonnes," the press service said. "We are uploading the cargo onto the Yenisei River Shipping Company’s vessels without delays."

The Yenisei River Shipping Company is the biggest cargo transporter along water routes in the Yenisei River basin. The company has the biggest in the region fleet of dry-cargo and tanker vessels. It owns more than 600 vessels. Nornickel is the company’s main shareholder.