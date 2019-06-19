Central Military District’s ecologists to gather 1,500 tonnes of waste in Arctic

YEKATERINBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Central Military District’s ecology platoon will gather at the Alykel airport area (the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Norilsk) 1,500 tonnes of waste, which is almost double the amount they gathered a year earlier, Chief of the airport’s Commander Office Captain Ilya Maslov told TASS on Wednesday.

Russia removed 80,000 tonnes of trash from its Arctic zone since 2012

"The ecology platoon’s staff was 30 people last year, and this year it is 40," he said. "Last year, we had two platoons, which worked in shifts, and this year we shall have three platoons."

"Thus, their task has grown, and this time they will gather 1,500 tonnes of scrap metal," he added.

TASS wrote earlier that in 2018 the military district’s ecologists worked ahead of the plan and gathered more than 770 tonnes of waste.

The platoons, equipped with graders, cranes and metal presses, have been relocated to the Arctic from the Volga Region. The military have begun working in the Arctic in June.